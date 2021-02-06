Breitbart:

Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), the ranking Republican member on the House Armed Services Committee, says Democrats were setting a precedent by expelling controversial freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her assigned congressional committees.

During an interview that aired Friday on Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Rogers explained there were plusses to Democrats spending time on Greene and impeachment. According to the Alabama GOP lawmaker, if Democrats continued to pursue Greene and former President Donald Trump, they were not passing legislation.

“You just described why I’m not that unhappy about what they’re doing,” he said. “I hope this impeachment trial in the Senate lasts three months. If they’re spending two or three months on an impeachment trial, they’re not passing bills into law. I’ve been doing this a long time. The further you go into an election cycle, the dimmer the chances of you passing meaningful legislation are happening. If you want to get big things done, you better do it in the first three or four months of a two-year cycle because big things don’t happen that closer that election gets to you. I want them to spend a lot of time on silly stuff because that means they’re not passing bills.”

Rogers said when Republicans eventually regained control of the U.S. House of Representatives, which is a strong possibility after the 2022 midterm elections, a GOP majority could pursue similar actions against Democrat House members imposed on Greene.

