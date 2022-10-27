Republican Congressman Ralph Norman declared Wednesday that everyone knows Joe Biden isn’t in charge of anything, and that in reality there is a secretive cabal of elitists that are running America.

Appearing on Real America’s Voice, Norman was asked about the possibility of impeaching Biden over wide open borders.

“[We’ll] subpoena as many people as we can,” the South Carolina Rep. said, adding “We’re gonna hopefully have consequences starting with [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas, [Christopher] Wray with the FBI. I mean, a whole host of things.”

Norman further urged, “look who is behind [Biden], Kamala Harris… she may speak a little bit better, but look at what you get with her… it could be even worse.”

“The whole administration is a rogue administration and I guess we all know Joe Biden is not running this country,” Norman continued.

He further asserted “there is a cabal of unelected elitists who are running this country,” adding “Probably Barack Obama is involved. Probably Eric Holder… but who knows? We know it’s not Biden.”

