Vivek Ramaswamy is one of the highest-profile candidates seeking the GOP presidential nomination, but he has not voted in a Republican primary recently enough to be affiliated with the party in his home state’s voting records.

Ramaswamy, 38, is listed as an “unaffiliated” voter in Franklin County, Ohio, where he’s been registered to vote since November 2021, after he moved to Columbus.

The biotech multimillionaire has described himself as being a “libertarian freestyler” in college.

