New York Post:

A group of prominent Republicans – including former White House staffer Anthony Scaramucci – are launching a super PAC to identify GOP voters who have cooled to President Trump and convince them to cast their ballot for Joe Biden, according to a report on Wednesday.

The “Right Side PAC,” composed of former officials from the Trump and George W. Bush administrations, will initially focus on Republicans in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina and Florida, Axios reported.

They will then use digital, mail and telephone to reach the voters and encourage absentee voting.

Dozens of operatives from Bush’s and the late Sen. John McCain’s presidential campaigns plan to lay out Biden’s record on free trade, states’ rights, federal spending and respect for US diplomacy and military alliances to make the case for electing the former vice president over Trump in November.

They will also highlight Biden’s Catholic faith.

Read more at The New York Post