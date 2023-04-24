Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., are demanding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken resign over his role in a letter concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The letter, signed by 51 former intelligence officals and released just prior to the 2020 presidential election, claimed that the contents of the the laptop were Russian disinformation. That has since proved to be false, with polls showing enough Biden voters say they would have changed their votes if they had been told the truth that then-President Donald Trump would have won reelection.

The two made the demands following Thursday night’s release of former CIA Director Mike Morell’s testimony that Blinken had urged him to put together the letter in October 2020 to aid the Biden campaign.

Morell said he agreed to do so because Blinken had contacted him and asked him to arrange the letter to help Joe Biden’s election chances.

“This, in my opinion, probably disqualifies him to serve as the secretary of state,” Biggs told Just the News on Friday.

Biggs, who is a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees that are probing influence peddling allegations against the Biden family, said that Blinken is discredited from dealing with foreign countries as chief diplomat since he allegedly blamed a foreign government for interfering with a U.S. election without any evidence, simply to create a debate talking point.

