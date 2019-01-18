FOX NEWS:

A series of top Republicans on Thursday condemned the decision by Democratic leaders to elevate freshman Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, charging that she has a history of making overtly anti-Semitic comments.

The strong GOP criticism came as Omar separately fielded wide-ranging criticism for posting on Twitter that South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was “compromised” — and then, in a head-turning interview on CNN, admitting she had no evidence for the assertion other than that Graham sometimes supported President Trump. Omar has since rejected suggestions that her comments were intended as a homophobic dog whistle.

“Nancy Pelosi said in 2017 that Congress ‘must’ oppose the BDS movement against Israel,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement, referring to the anti-Israel “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” effort. “Chuck Schumer went even further, calling BDS ‘anti-Semitism’ and ‘profoundly biased.’ I would love to know what changed, because Democratic leaders just promoted a pro-BDS Democrat to a key committee that deals with the State of Israel.”

Omar — a Muslim who wrote in 2012 that “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel” — has opposed GOP senators’ push for legislation that would permit local and state governments to refuse to work with companies that participate in the BDS movement. Omar reportedly admitted she had previously supported the BDS movement in an interview after she was elected in November, seemingly contradicting her past comments.

Legal experts have said the proposed anti-BDS legislation, backed by Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and others, runs afoul of the First Amendment by permitting the government to punish speech because of its viewpoint. Omar has also said her opposition to the law relates only to objections about its constitutionality.