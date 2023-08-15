GOP lawmakers rally behind Trump after fourth indictment: ‘Biden has weaponized government’

GOP lawmakers defended former President Donald Trump after he was indicted by a Georgia grand jury in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state – accusing Democrats of “weaponizing” the federal government. Trump, 76, and 18 of his top allies, including his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, were charged in a sweeping racketeering case — under a statute normally associated with mobsters. It is the fourth indictment that Trump is facing, but his Republican allies were quick to come out and support the 45th president. “Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career. Americans see through this desperate sham,” added McCarthy, the highest-ranking lawmaker to issue a statement. House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) also lashed out at Trump’s latest indictment in less than five months.

