Biz Pac Review:

Top Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees called on Democrat leaders to hold hearings “immediately” into the presidential election and alleged “errors and misconduct” surrounding the process and the highly contested results.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan of Ohio and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer of Kentucky, fired off a letter Wednesday to Committee Chairs Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, both of New York, demanding oversight hearings into the 2020 election.

The lawmakers also reminded Democrats that back in September they had warned in a report about the “dangerous initiatives” being implemented in last-minute modifications to state election laws.

“The Democrats have been four years investigating the fake Russia hoax, why can’t we spend four weeks trying to get to the bottom of this election?” Jordan asked during a Newsmax interview. “Let’s let the process work. Let’s get to the bottom of it…maybe we should just do the audit, let the court cases work and figure out exactly what happened.”

In a tweet about the GOP letter demanding investigations, Comer called on Maloney and Nadler to “do your jobs and call a hearing.”

“The 2020 election was full of chaos. Congressional oversight is needed for the American people to have faith in the integrity of our election,” he wrote Wednesday.

“We urge you to immediately convene hearings to examine the integrity of the 2020 election amid troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties,” Jordan and Comer wrote in the letter, going on to cite the years of congressional investigations Democrats waged unsuccessfully trying to prove alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government in 2016.

“Given your role as leaders of a political party that spent four years baselessly calling into question the legitimacy of the 2016 election with debunked allegations of Russian collusion, you owe it to all Americans to fully examine allegations of actual election errors and misconduct,” the GOP lawmakers wrote.

The same people who:



-Spied on President Trump’s campaign

-Promoted the Russia hoax

-Impeached the President because of a phone call

-Called rioters and looters “peaceful protestors”



Want you to now believe there was nothing wrong with the integrity of the 2020 election. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 18, 2020

The lawmakers also reminded Democrats that back in September they had warned in a report about the “dangerous initiatives” being implemented in last-minute modifications to state election laws. Those changes would potentially “undermine the integrity of the electoral process” and “cause lingering uncertainty about the results of the election for several days or weeks after Election Day,” besides providing an election environment where crimes and errors could result.

“Democrats ignored this report, but many of our predictions have unfortunately come true,” Comer and Jordan wrote.

They also warned, “that because Democrats refuse to clean up outdated and inaccurate voter registration rolls, a last-minute move to widespread mail-in voting in some states would have unintended consequences.”

