North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and the Ukrainian government “incredibly evil,” criticizing the country and its leader as Russia invades it. Cawthorn’s statements were aligned with former President Donald Trump’s praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin but in sharp contrast to the United States’ broad bipartisan support for Ukraine. Republicans immediately condemned his comments. “To my colleague in the House, I would push back and say it’s not Ukraine that is invading Russia,” said Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. “It is Russia invading Ukraine.” “Like 90% of the country is with Ukrainians and is opposed to Putin,” added South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. “So when you see a member of Congress say things like this, the one thing I want you to know: they’re outliers.” Two North Carolina House Republican candidates running against Cawthorn also blasted his anti-Ukraine sentiments.

