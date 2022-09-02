Breitbart

Following President Joe Biden’s speech Thursday night outlining the supposed dangers former President Donald Trump and his supporters pose to democracy, Republican officials blasted the inflammatory remarks, accusing the president of viewing his political opponents as “domestic terrorists.” In his address, Biden called on Americans to “stop” MAGA Republicans, whom he consistently cast as a dark force against democracy in his “Soul of the Nation” prime-time effort near Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Much of the president’s dark and brooding speech focused on demonizing MAGA Republicans, and at one point he appeared to suggest Americans take up the mantle of isolating Trump supporters. Later, the president encouraged Americans to fight against the dark and wicked ideology, as he characterized MAGA Republicans as a minority, despite 70 million Americans who cast their vote for Donald Trump. In response, Republicans took to Twitter to slam the president’s divisive remarks.

“Angry man smears half of the people of the country he is supposed to lead & promised to unite,” wrote Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

“We’ve never had a president so full of hate towards half the country,” wrote Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN). “Divider-in-Chief!” he added.

“Joe Biden and the Radical Left in Washington are dismantling American democracy before our very eyes,” wrote House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve the MANY problems he has created, President Biden has chosen to divide, demean, and disparage his fellow Americans—simply because they disagree with his policies,” wrote “Mr. President: you owe millions of Americans an apology,” he added.

“Tonight, Joe Biden vilified millions of Americans in a divisive & angry speech that was detached from the reality of his political failures,” wrote Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). “He isn’t actually interested in restoring the soul of the nation, he’s only interested [in] pitting his fellow Americans against one another,” he added.

