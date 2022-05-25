NBC News

Trump has devoted much of his post-presidency punishing Republicans who defied his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but it flamed out in Georgia.

In his biggest electoral defeat since he lost the presidency in 2020, Donald Trump’s crusade to punish Georgia Republican who defied his attempts to overturn the 2020 election went down in flames Tuesday as NBC News projects the former president’s candidates were crushed in GOP primaries. Gov. Brian Kemp is on track to rout Trump-backed challenger David Perdue by a stunning 50 percentage points, while Attorney General Chris Carr ran ahead of his Trump-endorsed opponent by a similar margin. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — who earned a special place on Trump’s list of targets for secretly recording a phone call in which Trump asked him to “find” him more votes — may clear the 50 percent threshold necessary to avoid a runoff, though the race remains too early to call, according to NBC News. Trump has devoted much of his post-presidency to seeking revenge on Republicans who did not support his lies about the election, and none more so than Kemp. The former president recruited a top-tier challenger in Perdue, a former U.S. Senator, appeared in TV ads for him, and helped fund his campaign.

