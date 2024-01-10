GOP Field Thins as Chris Christie Drops Out Ahead of Iowa Caucuses

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) is bowing out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination amid poor polling numbers days before the Iowa Caucuses.

Journalist Mark Halperin first reported on Substack that Christie is expected to depart from the trail on Wednesday. Bloomberg News confirmed Christie’s forthcoming departure soon after, citing “people familiar with his plans.” His announcement is set to come at a New Hampshire event Wednesday, per the outlet.

At the national level, Christie’s polling average on RealClearPolling (RCP) registers at 3.5 percent, good enough for fifth place behind former President Donald Trump, former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-FL), Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and Vivek Ramaswamy.

While he fared equally poorly in Iowa polling, with an average of 3.4 percent on RCP, it appeared he was best poised to drum up long-shot momentum in New Hampshire, where he is the only candidate outside of Trump and Haley in double digits in the RCP average with 12 percent.

But while New Hampshire marked the end of the road for the deeply unpopular former New Jersey governor in 2016, he will not even make it to the first contest in the Hawkeye State this time around.

