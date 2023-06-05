The victims of a private jet crash over the weekend that caused two F-16 fighter jets to scramble above Virginia, triggering a sonic boom, are the daughter and granddaughter of a Trump donor who died along with their nanny.

Adina Azarian and her two-year-old were killed along with the nanny when the family Cessna went down in the Shenandoah Valley yesterday.

The plane triggered panic when it stopped responding to ground communication yesterday afternoon, prompting an alert at the White House and Pentagon.

While the cause of the crash remains unconfirmed, John Rumpel, Adina’s father who owns the plane, told The New York Times the aircraft may have lost pressurization, prompting all on board to lose consciousness from a lack of oxygen.

‘They all just would have gone to sleep and never woke up,’ Rumpel said.

It is the second tragedy in their family – in 1994, another of his daughters died in a scuba diving accident when she was just 19.

