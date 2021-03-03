Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) suggests a Republican-led amnesty plan for millions of illegal aliens living in the United States could be unveiled “probably next week.”

In an interview with Fox Business Network’s Larry Kudlow, Salazar said she is working on her own piece of legislation that would give “legality” to millions of illegal aliens.

“What would the GOP do? That’s exactly what we’re trying to put together and we’re going to have something for you and for the viewers probably next week,” Salazar said.

Salazar said providing an amnesty to illegal aliens who have been in the U.S. for at least five years is necessary to “send a message to the Latinos or the browns in this country that we in the Republican Party, we have the same values entrenched in our party that are in their hearts.”

“Don’t you think that the Republican Party should be talking to people like me? Well, we have not,” Salazar claimed. “We have not done it. Why? For whatever reason.”

Despite Salazar’s claims, former President Donald Trump had increased his support among Hispanic Americans between 2016 to 2020 from 28 percent to 32 percent after surging interior immigration enforcement and reducing overall legal immigration levels to boost U.S. wages and job opportunities for the lowest of wage-earners.

In fact, Trump won over more Hispanic Americans in the 2020 election than pro-amnesty Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) did in the 2008 presidential election. McCain, one of the co-sponsors of the “Gang of Eight” amnesty in 2013, won 31 percent against former President Obama’s 67 percent.

