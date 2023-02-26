House China Select Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher hosted a press event Saturday at a former illegal Chinese Communist Party police station in downtown Manhattan.

“This innocent-looking building that you see behind me has an unauthorized secret police station linked to the Chinese Communist Party,” said Gallagher. “The nonprofit Safeguard Defenders discovered over 100 of these illegal police stations around the world, including at least two more on United States soil.”

Gallagher was joined by Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla. in an effort to shine a light on the threat the CCP poses to the United States and the need for the Biden administration to act “aggressively” to defend U.S. sovereignty.

Last year, the pan-Asian human rights organization Safeguard Defenders published an investigation called “ Patrol and Persuade ” that said another 48 Chinese police service stations were operating abroad in addition to the 54 the group had identified in September.

“It’s rare to find someone who hasn’t experienced at least some low-level form of digital harassment from CCP agents,” Gallagher said at the Saturday press conference. “How have we allowed this to happen on American soil? The answer, in my opinion, is that we have been blind while the CCP has been very cunning.”

He continued, “They buy our politicians, multinational organizations, companies and in some cases, law enforcement. They use muscle and threats instead of persuasion. And like the Mafia, they aren’t afraid to make people disappear.”

READ MORE