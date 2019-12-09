THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert abruptly left the impeachment hearing on Monday, according to a report from CNN.

Gohmert, a Republican, shook his head and left the House Judiciary Committee hearing room after a lawyer for Democrats testified about Rudy Giuliani’s recent trip to Ukraine, according to CNN reporter Manu Raju.

“President Trump’s continuing effort … is a clear and present danger to our national security,” House Judiciary Committee attorney Daniel Goldman said as Gohmert walked off.

Gohmert has been a vocal defender of Trump during the impeachment investigation from Democrats. The Washington Examiner has reached out to Gohmert’s office for comment on this report.

Democrats are hoping to impeach Trump for what they say is an abuse of power relating to his July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine, during which Trump asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate a political rival.