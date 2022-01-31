NEW YORK POST:

It’s all very well for Kevin McCarthy and other GOP members of Congress to rant on Fox News about how terrible the border crisis is, but what are they doing about it?

At least 2 million illegal migrants crossed the border last year, and all we heard from Congress was hot air.

Republicans in Washington will tell you they are powerless to do anything about illegal migration until after they regain control in November, assuming they do.

But one lone New York gubernatorial candidate did more to inform the public about the Biden administration’s partnership with people-smuggling cartels than did members of Congress with vastly more resources.

Rob Astorino didn’t rest on empty rhetoric. The former Westchester County executive took action.

Despite being slandered by Democrats as a racist, he has exposed the deliberate subterfuge of the Biden administration as it flies illegal migrants around the country and secretes them in unsuspecting communities.

‘Hush hush’

Astorino was the source of the police bodycam footage we reported on last week, in which a Westchester County cop went to White Plains airport Aug. 13, 2021, to investigate why migrant passengers were being unloaded from a charter jet onto the tarmac hours after the midnight curfew, in contravention of federal law.

Bodycam footage obtained by the Post depicts a Westchester County cop investigating the White Plains airport after migrants were dropped off from Texas.

The 51-minute footage, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, was damning. Federal contractors were recorded admitting they had been instructed by the Department of Homeland Security to keep the migrant flights “hush hush” and on the “down low” because “if this gets out, the government is betraying the American people.”

The recording buttressed The Post’s stories last October, in which we recorded charter flights arriving at White Plains, disgorging migrants who were bussed to various locations in the tri-state area in the dead of night.

