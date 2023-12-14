GOP calls to strip Harvard of billions in federal cash, tax breaks over ‘antisemitism shame’

Harvard is facing demands to be stripped of billions of dollars in federal payments and tax breaks over its failure to tackle antisemitism on campus.

The university benefits from hundreds of millions of dollars in direct federal payments — and even more in sweeping tax breaks which have helped make it the world’s richest academic institution.

Harvard, led by controversial president Claudine Gay, is being investigated by the federal Department of Education over whether it has breached the civil rights of Jewish students, which are protected under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Elise Stefanik, the New York Republican whose questioning of Gay at the House Education and Workforce Committee last week left the college leader’s career in crisis, told The Post she wanted to “defund.”

“We must defund the rot in America’s higher education,” she said.

“It is unacceptable and un-American that any taxpayer dollars are going to universities propping up their promulgation of antisemitism by supporting professors, students and staff many who have openly called for the genocide of Jews.

