GOP officials expressed alarm over a recent leak that saw explicit media involving first son Hunter Biden circulating online, deeming the president’s disgraced son a threat to “national security” while calling for a full-scale investigation over the matter.

Following an alleged hack by 4chan users into Hunter Biden’s personal iCloud account over the past week and the subsequent spread of its content across social media, Republicans took to Twitter to blast the president’s son over the explicit and damaging material.

The clips and screenshots allegedly depict scenes of Hunter with prostitutes and in possession of illicit drugs, alongside potentially incriminating texts, though the source of the material has yet to be verified.

“Hunter Biden is a national security threat,” wrote Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

“Where is the journalistic curiosity when it comes to Hunter Biden?” asked Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

“If Hunter Biden were you or me, he’d be in jail,” wrote Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).

