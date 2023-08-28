GOP activist Alex Talcott fatally stabbed in New Hampshire home, no arrest made

A well-respected Republican legal activist was fatally stabbed in the neck inside his New Hampshire home this weekend, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. Lawyer Alexander Talcott, 41, was found dead inside his Durham house early Saturday, the state attorney general said, according to NBC 10 Boston. The death has been ruled a homicide.

The attorney general identified Talcott as the deceased on Sunday and said his death was under investigation. All parties involved in the incident have been identified. Investigators are trying to determine if the person who stabbed Talcott was acting in self-defense, the AG’s office said.

