THE HILL:

Google researchers announced Thursday that they discovered security vulnerabilities that enabled multiple hacked websites to “exploit iPhones en masse.”

Ian Beer of Google’s Project Zero wrote in a blog post that the company’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) identified “a small collection of hacked websites” that were being used as “watering hole” sites to attack iPhone visitors.

“There was no target discrimination; simply visiting the hacked site was enough for the exploit server to attack your device, and if it was successful, install a monitoring implant,” Beer wrote. “We estimate that these sites receive thousands of visitors per week.”

The implant installed in the iPhones would run in the background without users’ knowledge, and it had access to all the files on the user’s phone, including messages sent on end-to-end encrypted apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram and iMessage.