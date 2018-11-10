THE DAILY CALLER:

Republican women are “enablers,” according to Google search results.

Google’s search results for the National Federation of Republican Women, the nation’s largest Republican women’s group, displayed the organization’s name instead as the “National Federation of Republican Enablers.”

Google cited Wikipedia for the disparaging description, though Wikipedia’s page for the women’s group doesn’t contain that description.

Wikipedia’s edit history shows on October 19 someone replaced the word “women” in the group’s name with “enablers.” The change lasted about five hours on Wikipedia before it was reversed.

But three weeks after the digital vandalism was reversed on Wikipedia, Google’s “knowledge panel” about the Republican women’s group still described them as “enablers.”

Google removed the knowledge panel after this article was published.

Liberal writers and activists in recent months have attacked Republican women — and “white women” in particular — as gender traitors in league with the patriarchy.

“There are tens of millions of American women who believe in the Republican Party’s values of individual liberty, personal responsibility and limited government,” NFRW President Jody Rushton told TheDCNF in a statement.

“The notion that women aren’t smart enough to think for themselves and have varying political views is not only offensive, but it’s also misogynistic.”

Google did not immediately return an email seeking comment.