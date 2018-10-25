NEW YORK POST:

Google is about to pay Andy Rubin, the creator of Android, the last installment of his $90 million exit package — a golden parachute he received despite his being credibly accused of coercing a female employee into performing oral sex, it was revealed today.

Google had investigated the woman’s claims and found them credible, two company execs told the New York Times.

But instead of firing Rubin — and paying him a goodbye pittance — the company began paying him $2 million a month for four years, with the last payment scheduled for next month, sources with knowledge of the terms told the paper.

Over the past decade, two additional Google senior executives also were protected from public scandal and other repercussions — and in one instance also paid a multimillion-dollar exit package — after being accused of sexual misconduct, the paper said, without naming the execs.

The generous goodbyes allowed Google to avoid costly, potentially embarrassing legal battles, the paper noted.

In the third instance, the exec was allowed to remain in a highly compensated position at Google despite sexual harassment allegations, the paper said, citing corporate and court documents plus interviews with anonymous company sources.

Rubin’s accuser, whose name was not revealed, had been in an extramarital relationship with him when he allegedly coerced her in a hotel room in 2013, two execs told the paper.