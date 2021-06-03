Breitbart:

Google has removed Kamau Bobb from his “head of diversity” position after discovering a blog post from 2007 in which Bobb wrote that Jewish people have “an insatiable appetite for war and killing.” He is still employed by the company and will “focus on his Stem work.”

BBC News reports that Google has removed its head of diversity, Kamau Bobb, over a 2007 blog post that said that Jewish people had an “insatiable appetite for war and killing.”

SEE ORIGINAL STORY

On Thursday, a Google spokesperson told the BBC that Bobb would “no longer be part of our diversity team going forward.” The spokesperson added: “We unequivocally condemn the past writings by a member of our diversity team that are causing deep offense and pain to members of our Jewish community. These writings are unquestionably hurtful. The author acknowledges this and has apologized. He will no longer be part of our diversity team… and will focus on his Stem work.”

The spokesperson went on to say: “This has come at a time where we’ve seen an alarming increase in anti-Semitic attacks. Anti-Semitism… has no place in society and we stand with our Jewish community in condemning it.”

More at Breitbart