THE SUN:

After partnering with Harvard professor Ellis Monk, Google is promoting a new way of identifying skin tones within its products and services.

“A lot of the time people feel that they are lumped together into racial categories: the Black category, white category, the Asian category, etc., but in this, there’s all this difference,” Monk said.

“You need a much more fine-grain complex understanding that will really do justice to this distinction between a broad racial category and all these phenotypic differences across these categories.”

In response to this need, Monk, an assistant professor of sociology at Harvard, developed the 10-shade Monk Skin Tone Scale (MST).

His model is designed to rectify outdated AI skin tone scales which are biased towards lighter skin.

