Google is tracking skin tones of people to make its search results ‘more inclusive’

THE SUN:

After partnering with Harvard professor Ellis Monk, Google is promoting a new way of identifying skin tones within its products and services.

“A lot of the time people feel that they are lumped together into racial categories: the Black category, white category, the Asian category, etc., but in this, there’s all this difference,” Monk said.

“You need a much more fine-grain complex understanding that will really do justice to this distinction between a broad racial category and all these phenotypic differences across these categories.”

In response to this need, Monk, an assistant professor of sociology at Harvard, developed the 10-shade Monk Skin Tone Scale (MST).

His model is designed to rectify outdated AI skin tone scales which are biased towards lighter skin.

READ MORE

Join now!

You may like these posts