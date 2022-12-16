Remember the old “Whites Only/Colored Only” signs on water fountains and bathrooms in the old Jim Crow South? Thanks to Google, that kind of open, in-your-face racism is back with a vengeance. Google is so concerned that you not be racist that it is doing the most racist thing a major corporation has done at least since the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964: it is planning to mark the race of the owners of various businesses so that racists of all varieties can patronize only the stores of their favored group. Have Google’s far-Left ideologues really thought this through? If they really want to eradicate racism, this is just the way not to do it.

Jeremy Kauffman of LBRY.com tweeted Thursday that “Google has launched a new campaign called ‘Buy Black’ that encourages people to shop based on the race of the store owner. Stores in search and map results will be given icons indicating the race of the owner to make this easier.” Kauffman also pointed out that Google has been pushing this initiative hard for the last month: on Nov. 17, it published a video called “Buying All Black” and subtitled “A Google #BlackOwnedFriday Anthem,” featuring Ludacris and Flo Milli.

“We’re celebrating the third #BlackOwnedFriday,” Google announced happily, “with 70+ Black-owned businesses, a new track, and a block party in Atlanta. Join Ludacris and Flo Milli on their journey searching and shopping Black-owned, and then shop the 100+ products you’ll see throughout the video. Watch the music video, shop the products, and search to support Black-owned on Black Friday and every day.”

Great. That’ll eradicate racism, all right. What could be less racist than all the woke shoppers dutifully following Google’s lead and shunning businesses owned by white, Hispanic, Asian, and other people and buying only from black-owned businesses? There’s just one minuscule problem with this scenario: at least for now, white people are still allowed to use Google. White racists and white supremacists, you know, those people whom the Biden administration keeps telling us are the biggest terror threat that the nation faces today, can also use Google, at least until they’re finally all rounded up and sent to re-education camps. Until this problem is corrected, white racists can use the new Google race markings not to patronize, but to avoid, black-owned businesses. For that matter, black racists can use Google’s new race tags to avoid white-owned businesses, but no one is worried about that, as that is exactly what Google wants.

