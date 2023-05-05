A senior software engineer at Google jumped to his death from the search giant’s headquarters in Chelsea late Thursday, according to authorities and police sources.

The 31-year-old man — whose name is being withheld pending family notification — plunged from the 14th floor of 111 Eighth Ave. around 11:30 p.m., cops said.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls of an unconscious person lying on the ground near a building on West 15th Street, opposite the 2.9 million-square-foot, 15-story Art Deco building, authorities said.

Responding cops found the man unconscious and he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers at the scene found handprints on the ledge of a 14th-floor open-air terrace, sources said. Investigators found no note, nor a video of the fatal plunge.

