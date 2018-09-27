CNBC:

Google’s chief privacy officer Keith Enright dodged multiple questions about the company’s plans to launch a censored search app in China during a senate hearing on data privacy on Wednesday.

Senators pressed Enright on how Google’s policies on protecting user privacy would square with details that have leaked out about a proposed Chinese search app, including that it was designed to link users’ searches to their personal phone numbers.

In response to a question from Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Enright echoed comments previously made internally by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

“I will say that my understanding is that we are not, in fact, close to launching a search product in China, and whether we would or could at some point in the future remains unclear,” he said. “If we were, in fact, to finalize a plan to launch a search product in China, my team would be actively engaged.”

Enright declined to any more specifically address privacy implications of the proposed app, or whether it could be used to suppress human rights.

Last month, The Intercept first broke the news of a prospective search app the company had developed for use in China, reportedly known as “Project Dragonfly” internally. Since then, human rights groups have called on Google to cancel its plans and hundreds of Google employees signed a letter saying that it raised “urgent moral and ethical issues.” The app would reportedly block search results for queries that the Chinese government deemed sensitive, like “human rights” and “student protest.”