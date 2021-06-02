The New York Post:

So … THAT’s what the left means by “diversity”

Google’s head of diversity strategy is under fire over a 2007 blog post in which he wrote that Jews have “an insatiable appetite for war and killing” — and an “insensitivity” to people’s suffering.

Kamau Bobb made the comments in a Nov. 30, 2007, post titled “If I Were a Jew” when he was a research associate in technology at Georgia Tech, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

In it, he described how he believed Jews should view the Middle East conflict as he assailed Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon at the time.

“If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself,” he wrote.

“Self defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering (of) others. My greatest torment would be that I’ve misinterpreted the identity offered by my history and transposed spiritual and human compassion with self righteous impunity.”

Bobb — a graduate of Midwood High School in Brooklyn — slammed the Israeli government, argued that Jews should be “tormented” by the country’s actions and said Jewish suffering, particularly the Holocaust, should theoretically give them more “human compassion.”

If I were a Jew today, my sensibilities would be tormented. I would find it increasingly difficult to reconcile the long cycles of oppression that Jewish people have endured and the insatiable appetite for vengeful violence that Israel, my homeland, has now acquired,” he wrote.

“This reconciliation would be particularly difficult now, in November, 79 years after Kristallnacht – the Night of Broken Glass,” Bobb continued.

