Within the next couple of decades, experts think quantum computers will replace the ‘classical’ computers at our desks and revolutionise our lives.

By employing the odd effects of quantum physics, they’ll be capable of speeding up machine learning, solving climate change and discovering new drugs, it’s believed.

Now, Google claims it’s hit a major milestone in the quest to build such a device, by achieving ‘quantum supremacy’ – solving problems that no classical machine can.

The tech giant says it has created a quantum computer capable of instantly making calculations that would take even the fastest computer in existence today 47 years to do.

If this sounds familiar, Google said it achieved quantum supremacy back in 2019, although at the time the claim was questioned by opponents.

READ MORE