President Donald Trump is urging Americans not to buy Goodyear tires after the company reportedly implemented a new policy that bans MAGA attire. A photo taken during a Goodyear diversity training presentation shows what is acceptable and what is not under the company’s zero-tolerance policy.

Under the unacceptable column is: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire and Political Affiliated Slogans or Material.

Under the acceptable column is: Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT).

