GOODBYE TO DOUG (AFTER 20 YEARS)

Take a trip with with Savage and his long time producer Doug Linn. Doug has been a producer for more than two decades; serving as a loyal employee and constant confidant. Hear incredible behind the scenes stories and great radio moments for all Savage fans
Special memories include:
How Doug started working on The Savage Nation
When a famed Rock and Roll singer phoned the show and sang on air
Hear the Father of the neutron bomb Samuel Cohen!
Obama’s election boat cruise
The work and preparation behind each show
Savage’s fight to become syndicated
How The Savage Nation blew up and took over the airwaves
Doug’s mother’s journey to escape North Korea as the Korean War broke out
Memorable callers, guests and listeners
How Savage stopped the Dubai Ports World deal
