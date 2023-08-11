GOODBYE TO DOUG (AFTER 20 YEARS)

Take a trip with with Savage and his long time producer Doug Linn. Doug has been a producer for more than two decades; serving as a loyal employee and constant confidant. Hear incredible behind the scenes stories and great radio moments for all Savage fans

Special memories include:

How Doug started working on The Savage Nation

When a famed Rock and Roll singer phoned the show and sang on air

Hear the Father of the neutron bomb Samuel Cohen!

Obama’s election boat cruise

The work and preparation behind each show

Savage’s fight to become syndicated

How The Savage Nation blew up and took over the airwaves

Doug’s mother’s journey to escape North Korea as the Korean War broke out

Memorable callers, guests and listeners

How Savage stopped the Dubai Ports World deal

