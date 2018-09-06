NEW YORK POST:
A good Samaritan rescued a woman who was about to be raped in a Brooklyn alley, police said Wednesday night.
The 27-year-old woman was walking near 90th Street and Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge at 1:40 a.m. Aug. 25 when the would-be rapist forced her into an alleyway, cops said.
She was thrown to the ground and the man was taking off her clothes when a stranger stepped in.
“He (the attacker) began to sexually assault her when a good Samaritan intervened,” police said in a statement. “The good Samaritan struggled with the individual who then fled the scene.”
Cops said the attacker had a goatee and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black and white sneakers and dark shorts.
More at the NY Post
