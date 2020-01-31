NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A Minnesota man convicted of raping his girlfriend’s 4-year-old twins and giving them gonorrhea insisted he was innocent — even though he, too, has the disease. Arturo Macarro Gutierrez, 36, was found guilty on four counts of criminal sexual conduct – two first-degree and two second-degree – after a four-day trial, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported Tuesday. His unraveling began when one of the twins confided in her grandmother in October 2018 that “daddy hurt her,” the Pioneer Press reported. The twins’ mother was dating Gutierrez at the time. The grandmother took the toddler to the hospital, where tests showed she had gonorrhea. A SWAT team with a search warrant ferreted him out of his hiding place in the attic of his home, the newspaper said.

READ MORE AT THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS