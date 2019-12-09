DEADLINE:

One day perhaps the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will join the 21st century and realize they don’t need to announce the Golden Globes nominations before dawn anymore. However, that’s not today as Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, a giggling Tim Allen and HFPA chief Lorenzo Soria veiled in the early AM who and what is in the running for the 77th annual Globes on January 5 next year.

Still one of the most unwieldy and well lubricated of awards ceremonies, the NBC broadcasted 2020 Globes see the return of Ricky Gervais as host for the fourth and he says last time. It should be noted that the After Life star has said that before, but maybe he really means it after getting snubbed in the nominations today.

Robert De Niro – Young De Niro, middle aged De Niro, and very old De Niro is all over The Irishman. Yet for all the nominations tossed at Martin Scorsese’s very long epic of the American underworld, nadda besides a producing nom for the lead actor who holds it all together as assassin and labor heavy Frank Sheeran. Bob, the HFPA were distinctly not talking to you this year.