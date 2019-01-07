DEADLINE:

Last night’s 76th Golden Globe Awards saw big surprises like Bohemian Rhapsody’s big win for Best Motion Picture, Drama, a big send off for FX’s The Americans, flu shots, a trio of victories for Green Book, some history made by co-host Sandra Oh and a Saturday Night Live alum mock marriage proposal.

Clocking in at around three hours and twenty minutes and coming right after a NFL Wild Card playoff game that threatened to run long, the Killing Eve star and Andy Samberg fronted ceremony was a little bit more traditional than usual and never even mentioned Donald Trump once. Kicking off the awards season, the omission of the often Hollywood reviled former Celebrity Apprentice host was despite pointed political remarks by Vice star Christian Bale, Roma director Alfonso Cuaron and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story executive producer Brad Simpson.

Following the six-year ratings low of last year’s Seth Meyers hosted Globes, NBC were looking for a win in the numbers. However, on a Sunday of little primetime competition on broadcast or cable and the big lead-in of that Philadelphia Eagles’ close win over the Chicago Bears, it looks like the Comcast-owned net were denied.

The 76th Golden Globes snared a 12.7/21in metered market results.

That’s down 5% from the early metrics of 75th annual Golden Globes of January 7, 2018, which were basically even with the 2017 Jimmy Fallon hosted ceremony. Tracking across the years, last night’s Globes were the lowest in metered markets since the 2015 ceremony when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were co-hosts for their third and final stint.