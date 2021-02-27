The U.S. Sun:

A HUGE gold statue of Donald Trump holding a star wand delighted the CPAC crowds ahead of the former president’s comeback speech.

The massive effigy was seen being rolled into the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday evening. The gold statue is seen wearing a pair of Stars and Stripes shorts, with a suit jacket, white shirt and a tie. The Trump effigy is also holding what appears to be a magic wand.

Footage shows supporters taking selfies with the statue and watching in awe as it is rolled through the building.

Trump is set to make his first post-presidential appearance at the conservative gathering in Florida this weekend.

Ian Walters, spokesman for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will be speaking at the group’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday.

Trump is expected to talk about the future of the Republican Party, as well as to criticize President Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

CPAC will feature a slew of former Trump administration officials and others who represent his wing of the GOP, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem.

