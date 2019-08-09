Gold Star orphans of U.S. soldiers robbed of payouts by taxman

THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Marine 1st Lt. Matthew Davis was killed in the line of duty in 2014 when he was struck by a drunken driver while on base at Camp Pendleton, California, leaving behind his wife, Elizabeth, and their 10-year-old daughter, who was named as the beneficiary of his Survivor Benefit Plan.

For years, the family paid about $1,000 a year in taxes on that money. But this year, when Ms. Davis filed her daughter’s taxes for the first time after the Republican tax overhaul, that payment soared to $10,000.

The same thing happened to Sheryl Hood, whose husband was killed while on duty in Iraq 10 years ago and whose taxes for her two children’s survivor’s benefits soared from a combined $1,000 to $10,000.

Ms. Hood had to pull money out of her savings account to pay the bill, using all the funds she had set aside to take her son to tour college campuses.

