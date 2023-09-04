Gold Star families force Biden to face his failure in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal: ‘Disgrace to the nation’

The families of 13 American service members killed during Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago inserted themselves back into the country’s conscience last week.“Not a single person has been held accountable,” said Mark Schmitz, the father of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, one of the 13 heroes killed in a terrorist bomb blast on Aug. 26, 2021, during the chaotic military evacuation of Kabul airport. “Our so-called leader can’t seem to even utter their names in public, not even once.”

The Gold Star families’ unanswered reproach of the president finally found voice when they testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee last week, almost exactly two years after the debacle.They told their stories eloquently, with dignity, anger and still-raw pain.A wrong has been done, no one has been held to account and no lessons have been learned.Their pain has been compounded by the memory-holing of that day.

