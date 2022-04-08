The Sun

PARANOID Vladimir Putin was seen attending a Moscow funeral today surrounded by military guards carrying Russia’s ‘secret nuclear briefcase’. The Russian president arrived at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, to pay his respects to firebrand ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky. The case, which has a personalised key code, is under 24/7 supervision Putin, dressed in black, made the sign of the cross in front of Zhirinovsky’s open casket as the political leader and his close ally was laid to rest. The visible presence of a top military officer carrying the launch apparatus for the Kremlin’s strategic missiles is thought to be a chilling sign that warmongering Putin could deploy devastating nuclear weapons. The images come seven weeks after the leader put his nuke weapons on alert after lashing out at the NATO alliance over what he claimed were ‘aggressive’ sanctions.

