Washington Times:

The fallout from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent controversial visit to a hair salon took a positive turn after the public discovered details about the event.

A GoFundMe effort for salon owner Erica Kious quickly raised its goal of $300,000, according to organizer Amy Tarkanian, a former Nevada state GOP chairman.

Some 8,500 donors stepped up to help, and Mrs. Tarkanian reached her goal late Monday afternoon.

“Erica Kious, a single mother of two and owner of eSalon, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair done on Monday, is now being forced to shut down and relocate her business and family due to outrage and threats she is receiving,” Mrs. Tarkanian advised in her fundraising outreach.

“A maskless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited eSalon for a wash and blow-out, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic,” she continued.

Security footage of Mrs. Pelosi’s visit was publicized by Fox News in the aftermath, prompting extensive media coverage, followed by criticism of Ms. Kious.

Mrs. Tarkanian has been friends with the salon owner for two decades.

“At the conclusion of this fundraiser, all donations will go directly to Erica to pay off any debts from the business that she is forced to shut down, expenses to relocate and reopen in a new location.”

