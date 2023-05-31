One of the ‘godfathers’ of artificial intelligence (AI) has admitted he feels ‘lost’ over his life’s work.

The Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist, Professor Yoshua Bengio, has urged that anyone building AI products should be registered and receive ethical training.

This week, he joined dozens of experts who penned an open letter, warning that AI could lead to the extinction of humanity, and should be a ‘global priority’ alongside catastrophic events like nuclear war and pandemics.

‘It is challenging, emotionally speaking, for people who are inside (the AI sector),’ Professor Bengio told the BBC.

‘You could say I feel lost. But you have to keep going and you have to engage, discuss, encourage others to think with you.’

