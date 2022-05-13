NEW YORK POST:

A piece of American cinematic history is for sale again.

The Staten Island estate where “The Godfather” was filmed is back on the market for $2.89 million.

The home’s exterior was used in the movie to shoot such memorable scenes as the wedding of Connie, played by Talia Shire. The backyard — where a pool now exists — is where Don Corleone, played by Marlon Brando, died.

Now the owner has renovated the massive eight-bedroom, three-bathroom home so that parts of it — like Don Corleone’s office — look like what they looked like in the movie.

The 6,248-square-foot, English Tudor-style mansion is on more than half an acre at 110 Longfellow Ave. in the posh Todt Hill section of Staten Island.

It was originally built in 1930 for Joseph Palma, who was married — with 11 children — and became Staten Island’s borough president in 1933. The next owner kept the mansion in his family for six decades. That was Edward Norton III, who was in high school when Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and Robert Duvall were filming the movie. Producers discovered the house thanks to actor Gianni Russo, who grew up near there, and went on to play the Corleone son-in-law/turncoat Carlo Rizzi.

