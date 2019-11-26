GULF NEWS:

Los Angeles: A storied $125 million mansion in Beverly Hills that was featured in “The Godfather” is in bankruptcy protection.

Real-estate investor and attorney Leonard Ross filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the business that holds title to the estate on Sunday, listing $75 million in liabilities. A hearing is scheduled on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court where creditors are seeking the appointment of a receiver for the property in a separate lawsuit.

Known as the Beverly House, the mansion was built in 1927 for Milton Getz, executive director of the Union Bank & Trust Co. In 1946, it was bought by William Randolph Hearst who lived there with Marion Davies until his death in 1951.

The house sits on 3.7 acres and includes a 50-foot entry hall, a living room with 22-foot detailed ceilings, a library with hand-carved woodwork, a billiards room, two projection rooms, 19 bedrooms and 29 bathrooms, a commercial kitchen, outdoor terrace seating for 400, an art-deco nightclub, and a seven-bedroom guesthouse with its own tennis court.

It’s where John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline spent their honeymoon.