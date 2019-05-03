CBS JACKSONVILLE:

When two local teens skipped school for a beach senior skip day, their adventure turned into a fight for their lives, and their savior was heaven-sent.

Tyler Smith and Heather Brown, both 17 years old, have been friends since the fourth grade.

They decided to swim offshore in Vilano Beach, but became stranded 2 miles off the coastline for two hours.

The teens started to worry that they might not make it, as they became weak and held each other up as much as they could.

“I started swimming towards it. I was like, ‘I’m going to get this boat. Just stay here. I’m going to get this boat. We are going to live.’” Brown said.

Their prayers were answered in the form of a boat, a God send, named ‘The Amen’.

“The first words that came out of my mouth were, ‘God is real.’”