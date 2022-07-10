Relatively underreported is the growing infighting among the radical left. Reminding me of the deadly battles between Mensheviks and Bolsheviks in the early days of the Russian revolution, the new left seems willing to eat their own in their quest to be the most woke.

“Mina’s World,” a left-wing coffee shop in Philadelphia celebrated as a “safe space” for members of the LGBTQ community, was shut down by its woke employees because the owners weren’t radical enough.

The café, which opened two years ago, was owned by Kate Egghart and Sonam Parikh, two queer activists who started Mina’s in an effort to create an inclusive coffee shop but was ruined by the woke mob it tried to cater to.

The wacky woke workers accused the owners of wage theft and anti-black “gentrification.”

