NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

Brooklyn borough president and mayoral wannabe Eric Adams told gentrifiers, “Go back to Iowa! You go back to Ohio!” in a racially-charged rant on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “Folks are not only high-jacking your apartments and displacing your living arrangements,” he said Monday at the National Action Networks’ MLK Day celebration in Harlem, “they displace your conversations and said that things that are important to you are no longer important and they decide what’s important and what’s not important.” “Go back to Iowa! You go back to Ohio! New York City belongs to the people that [were] here and made New York City what it is,” Adams, an ex-cop, said to applause. “I know I’m a New Yorker. I protected this city. I have a right to put my voice in how this city is run.”

