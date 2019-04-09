REASON:

A group of George Mason University students is demanding that Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh not take a position as a visiting law professor—and some professors are voicing support for them.

“The hiring of Kavanaugh threatens the mental well-being of all survivors on this campus,” said one female student during the public comment period of GMU’s board meeting last week, according to video footage obtained by The College Fix.

Another student, a survivor of sexual violence, claimed that her mental health had already suffered as a result of the Antonin Scalia Law School’s decision to hire Kavanaugh. “It is affecting my mental health knowing that an abuser will be part of our faculty,” she said.

A third student said, “As someone who has survived sexual assault three times, I do not feel comfortable with someone who has sexual assault allegations walking on campus.”

But Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual misconduct by several women during his confirmation hearings, will not actually be present on GMU’s campus. He is slated to teach a summer course on “Creating the Constitution” in Runnymede, England, where the Magna Cart was signed.

During a meeting with the Faculty Senate last week, GMU President Angel Cabrera sounded perplexed about the opposition to Kavanaugh. He correctly noted that it would be insane to pass up an opportunity for students to learn from one of just nine current Supreme Court justices.

“This is not a crazy appointment,” said Cabrera. “This is a Supreme Court justice who is going to be teaching about the United States Constitution….The students have signed up for the class.”