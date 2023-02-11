Newsmax

Famed attorney Gloria Allred told Newsmax on Friday night the relatives of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin so they can find the truth about what happened on the set of the movie “Rust” in October 2021, when a prop gun loaded with live ammunition held by Baldwin fired and struck and killed Hutchins. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages as well as legal costs. But Allred told “Prime News” finding out what happened is what’s most important. “They really want to know the truth of what happened and who’s responsible,” said Allred, who is representing Hutchins’ sister, Svetlana Zemko, and parents Olga Solovey and Anatolii Androsovych, all of whom live in Ukraine, in the lawsuit. “As Svetlana has said, if someone is responsible — and there are a number, by the way, of someones — they need to be accountable,” Allred said. According to a news release from the law firm of Carpenter & Zuckerman, which is co-counsel with Allred’s firm, Allred, Goldberg, and Maroko, the lawsuit filed against Baldwin, Rust Movie Productions LLC, and a long list of crew members alleges negligence, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and loss of consortium in connection with the shooting death of Hutchins during rehearsals for the low-budget Western film.

