Incoming globalist Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk promised closer ties with the EU and to be a champion for the war in Ukraine after receiving the official backing of the parliament in Warsaw on Monday.

Globalist governance is set to return to the Polish Sejm, with a coalition of left and neo-liberal parties officially rejecting the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) of former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who delivered his resignation to President Andrej Duda late Monday evening, ending eight years in power for the party.

